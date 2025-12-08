NSE SME Invicta Diagnostic starts with a healthy lift

Invicta Diagnostic was trading at Rs 95 on the NSE, a 11.76% premium to the issue price of Rs 85.

The stock listed at Rs 100, a 17.65% premium to the IPO price, and is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 105 and a low of Rs 95, with 9.94 lakh shares traded on the exchange.

Invicta Diagnostic's IPO was subscribed 4.05 times. The issue opened for bidding on 1 December 2025 and closed on 3 November 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share.

The IPO comprised of fresh issue of up to 33,08,800 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure for purchase of medical equipment towards establishment of five new diagnostic centres in Maharashtra; and for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Invicta Diagnostic on 28 November 2025, raised Rs 6.78 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7.98 lakh shares at Rs 85 per share to 5 anchor investors. Invicta Diagnostic, incorporated in January 2021, provides radiology and pathology services under the brand 'PC Diagnostics' through seven centres and a central lab across Mumbai. It operates on a hub-and-spoke model within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with a main hub in Thane West offering full-spectrum pathology and advanced imaging such as PET CT and MRI, three specialised hubs in Bhayandar, Byculla and Marol, and spoke centres in Lower Parel, Sewri and Kalwa that handle basic imaging and sample collection.