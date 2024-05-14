Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 1.43%, rises for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 1.43%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 202.2, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.86% in last one year as compared to a 20.65% gain in NIFTY and a 62.78% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 202.2, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 22197.45. The Sensex is at 73040.51, up 0.36%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has added around 15.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22462.65, up 1.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 204.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: May 14 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

