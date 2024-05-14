Bosch Ltd soars 3.44%, rises for third straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 31857.7, up 3.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.67% in last one year as compared to a 20.65% jump in NIFTY and a 62.78% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 31857.7, up 3.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 22197.45. The Sensex is at 73040.51, up 0.36%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 6.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22462.65, up 1.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47346 shares today, compared to the daily average of 35121 shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 31920, up 3.07% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 53.91 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

