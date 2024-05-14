Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto Ltd up for fifth session

Bajaj Auto Ltd up for fifth session

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 9022.85, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 97.67% in last one year as compared to a 20.63% spurt in NIFTY and a 62.77% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 9022.85, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 22194.65. The Sensex is at 73038.29, up 0.36%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has risen around 0.29% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22462.65, up 1.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9070.6, up 0.37% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 97.67% in last one year as compared to a 20.63% spurt in NIFTY and a 62.77% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33.57 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bajaj Auto Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Bajaj Auto Ltd up for five straight sessions

Bajaj Auto Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bajaj Holdings gains as Q4 PAT doubles to Rs 2,716 cr

Auto stocks edge lower

Japan Nikkei rebounds 0.46%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains for fifth session

India signs long term contract with Iran to develop and operate Chabahar port

Eco Recycling reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story