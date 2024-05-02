Adani Energy Solutions Q4 PAT drops 13% YoY to Rs 381 cr

Adani Energy Solutions said that its consolidated net profit declined 13.3% to Rs 381.29 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 439.60 crore in Q4 FY23.

The said profit includes one-time bilateral charge and provision of Rs 6 crore in Q4FY24 and Rs 1 crore of net impact from one time income, provision, and tax on dividend income.

Revenue jumped 17.4% YoY to Rs 3560 crore in Q4 FY24, on account of the contribution from the newly operationalized transmission assets, commissioning of elements at North Karanpura and MP-II package lines and an increase in the units sold because of higher energy consumption in the distribution business at Mumbai and Mundra.

Profit before tax fell 16.32% to Rs 551.95 crore in Q4 FY24 as against 659.62 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Total EBITDA stood at Rs 1,769 crore in Q4 FY24, registering the growth of 3.7% as compared with Rs 1,706 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

On the segmental front, the operational revenue from transmission business stood at Rs 1,164 crore, (up 26.6%YoY) and the revenue from distribution business (up 13.5%YoY) during the period under review.

On financial year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 6.7% to Rs 1,195 crore in FY24 as compared with Rs 1281 crore in FY23. Revenue jumped 17%YoY to Rs 14,217 crore in FY24.

Under transmission business, on operational parameters, it was a strong year, with an average system availability of over 99.6%. Robust line availability resulted in an incentive income of Rs 104 crore in FY24.

Energy demand (units sold) in Adani Electricity Mumbai in FY24 ended 9.4% higher YoY to 9,916 million units.

Within the smart metering business segment, the order book has further expanded to 22.8 million smart meters, with a revenue potential of Rs 27,195 crore. The meter deployment activity is pacing up well. During the year, the company received contracts of 21 million meters from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Uttarakhand DISCOMs.

Anil Sardana, MD, Adani Energy Solutions, said, AESLs consistent progress in commissioning of new lines, along with robust energy demand, and our ability to recognize and tap market opportunities within the areas of interest continues to propel our growth and keeps us at the forefront of energy transition in India. We are proud of our contribution to developing critical transmission infrastructure, to facilitate renewable evacuation and as well as strengthening the existing grid.

An ESG score of 25.3 from Sustainalytics in their recent assessment placed us to be one of the amongst top 20 electric utilities and helped surpass global and industry averages. This demonstrates our unwavering dedication to reduce environmental impact and promote sustainable practices.

Adani Transmission (ATL) is the transmission and distribution business arm of the Adani Group. ATL is the country's largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of 20,422 ckm and 54,661 MVA transformation capacity.

The scrip fell 0.75% to Rs 1056.70 on the BSE.

