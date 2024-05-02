Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Skipper consolidated net profit rises 6.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Skipper consolidated net profit rises 6.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 75.48% to Rs 1153.51 crore

Net profit of Skipper rose 6.07% to Rs 25.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.48% to Rs 1153.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 657.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 129.60% to Rs 81.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.73% to Rs 3282.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1980.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1153.51657.36 75 3282.041980.30 66 OPM %9.4110.89 -9.739.72 - PBDT61.2844.53 38 181.0396.71 87 PBT47.6033.13 44 128.5049.93 157 NP25.1623.72 6 81.6735.57 130

First Published: May 02 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

