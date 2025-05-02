Adani ENT jumps as Q4 PAT zooms 753% to Rs 3,844 crore

Adani Enterprises added 1.92% to Rs 2341.90 after the company's consolidated net profit spiked 753.32% to Rs 3,844.91 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 450.58 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 7.58% to Rs 26,965.86 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 29,180.02 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Profit before tax from continuing operations was at Rs 5,258.73 in Q4 FY25, zoomed 657.46%, comapared with Rs 694.24 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

EBIDTA for the quarter stood at Rs 4,346 crore, up 19% from Rs 3,646 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Cash Accruals tumbled 28% YoY to Rs 1,190 crore in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, Adani Airports handled 23.1 million passengers, 1,53,000 air traffic movements (ATM) (up 3% YoY), and cargo stood at 2.7 lakh metric tons.

In the Adani New Industries (ANIL) Ecosystem business, solar module sales rose 59% YoY to 4,263 MW, driven by improved EBITDA margins due to better realizations and operational efficiency. Additionally, wind turbine manufacturing capacity expanded to 2.25 GW (450 sets per annum), with four listed WTG models now available.

In the Data Center business, Phase II of the Hyderabad Data Center, with 9.6 MW C&S, is 100% complete, while MEP is approximately 38% finished. In Noida, construction has been completed for 50 MW C&S and 10 MW MEP. Meanwhile, the construction completion for Pune Data Center stands at around 78% for Pune I and 89% for Pune II in Phase I, with each having a capacity of 9.6 MW.

Under Adani Airports Holdings, the company added 12 new routes and 8 new flights in Q4 FY25. Additionally, Mumbai Airport was awarded the outstanding achievement Diamond Rating for emission reduction by the global energy and environment foundation.

In Mining Services, the Parsa coal block commenced operations and successfully made its first customer delivery.

On a full year basis, the companys net profit rallied 119.05% to Rs 7,099 crore on 1.52% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 97,894.75 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said, At Adani Enterprises, we are building businesses that will define the way forward for India's infrastructure and energy sector. Our robust performance in FY25 is a direct outcome of our strengths in scale, speed, and sustainability. Impressive growth across our incubating businesses reflects the power of disciplined execution, future-focused investments, and a commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and sustainability.

As we scale up in energy transition, airports, data centers, and mining services, we are creating new market leaders that will drive India's growth story for decades to come. Each success across our incubation spectrum accelerates our mission to create long-term value and catalyzes India's emergence as a global economic powerhouse. In FY25, our consolidated revenue increased by 2% to Rs. 1,00,365 crore, with EBITDA rising by 26% to Rs. 16,722 crore, driven by continued strong operational performance from our incubating businesses. PBT grew by 16% to Rs. 6,533 crore, and AEL recognized an exceptional gain of Rs. 3,946 crore from the AWL stake sale.

Additionally, AELs rating was upgraded to AA-/Stable by CARE and ICRA. In Q4 FY25, ANIL initiated the expansion of its solar cell and module lines for an additional 6 GW capacity, with financial closure secured. The ANIL wind business expanded its capacity to 2.25 GW, offering a mix of 5.2 MW, 3.3 MW, and 3.0 MW WTG models. AdaniConnex completed the construction of the Noida data center, making it operational with an initial 10 MW capacity. In Mining Services, the Parsa coal block commenced operations and successfully made its first customer delivery.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended dividend of Rs 1.30 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each fully paid up for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval by shareholders of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM). The company has fixed Friday, 13th June, 2025 as record date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the company.

Further, the board has approved the raising of funds through the issuance of equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each, and/or other eligible securities, or any combination thereof (hereinafter referred to as securities), for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 15,000 crore or an equivalent amount, via permissible methods including, but not to, private placement, qualified institutional placement, preferential issue, or any other method permitted under applicable laws. This is subject to receiving necessary approvals, including approval from the members at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for Tuesday, 24th June 2025, as well as any other regulatory or statutory approvals required.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centered on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centers, and water infrastructure.

