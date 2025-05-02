Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sportking India Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd, Bonlon Industries Ltd and Krystal Integrated Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 May 2025.

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 108.6 at 11:55 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 38816 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1745 shares in the past one month.

Sportking India Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 110.78. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20196 shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd spiked 19.07% to Rs 294.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 150 shares in the past one month.

Bonlon Industries Ltd spurt 15.53% to Rs 38.01. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd gained 14.96% to Rs 604.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45985 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5731 shares in the past one month.

