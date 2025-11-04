Adani ENT Q2 PAT jumps 84% YoY to Rs 3,199 cr

Adani Enterprises' consolidated net profit jumped 83.65% to Rs 3,198.75 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,741.75 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations declined 6.01% to Rs 21,248.51 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 22,608.07 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Profit before tax from continuing operations was at Rs 4,397.63 in Q2 FY26, jumped 82.55%, compared with Rs 2,408.89 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

EBIDTA for the quarter stood at Rs 3,902 crore, down 10% from Rs 4,354 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, Adani Airports handled 22.3 million passengers, 1,53,300 air traffic movements (ATM) (down 3% YoY), and cargo stood at 2.8 lakh metric tons.

In Q2 FY26, Adani New Industries Ecosystem (ANIL) reported a notable improvement in its operational performance. Module sales reached 1,093 MW, marking a 9% year-on-year increase from 1,001 MW in Q2 FY25. The company also achieved a significant rise in wind turbine generator (WTG) installations, with 28 sets commissioned during the quarter, up 87% from 15 sets in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. In the Data Center business, AdaniConnex (ACX - Data Center) continues to make strong progress across its key projects. The company has partnered with Google to develop Indias largest AI Data Center campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The Hyderabad data center Phase II MEP works are approximately 96% completed, while the Pune data center Phase I & II works have crossed around 90% completion, reflecting steady execution across its ongoing infrastructure developments.

Adani Water (AWL - Water) has received a letter of award for two new projects. The company will build and manage the Brahmani Barrage across the Brahmani River and also construct and operate the Mor Sagar Artificial Reservoir, expanding its footprint in large-scale water infrastructure development. Adani Airports Holdings (AAHL - Airports) marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport on 8th October 2025, set to commence operations from Q3 FY26. During the quarter, the company added 7 new routes, 8 new flights, and 1 new airline. Additionally, Mumbai Airport was recognized as the Best Airport for Digitization at the India Cargo Award 2025, highlighting its focus on technological advancement and passenger experience.

Adani Road Transport (ARTL - Roads) achieved a key operational milestone with the provisional COD for the HAM project Nanasa-Pidgaon in Madhya Pradesh, marking it as the companys 7th operational project. During the quarter, ARTL also received Letters of Award for three new projects: a 12.9 km ropeway project between Sonprayag and Kedarnath, and two HAM road projects connecting Munger-Sultanganj and Sultanganj-Sabour Road, expanding its infrastructure portfolio. In the mining services segment, dispatches rose to 10.5 MMT in Q2 FY26, up 27% year-on-year from 8.2 MMT in Q2 FY25, reflecting strong operational growth. In the IRM segment, volumes declined to 11.3 MMT in Q2 FY26, down 17% year-on-year from 13.7 MMT in Q2 FY25.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said, With disciplined execution and strategic diversification, Adani Enterprises Ltd continues to strengthen its position as Indias leading incubator of transformative infrastructure and energy businesses. The inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport marks a defining moment in Indias infrastructure journey and reinforces AELs role as a national growth catalyst. Our robust performance across airports, data centers, and roads underscores the momentum of our core infrastructure portfolio. Strategic partnerships, such as the one with Google to develop Indias largest AI data center, alongside rapid progress in our green energy ecosystem, demonstrate AELs commitment to accelerating Indias transition toward a sustainable, technology-driven future. We remain focused on building globally competitive businesses that generate enduring value for our stakeholders and fortify the foundation of a self-reliant India.