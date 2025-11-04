Share India Securities consolidated net profit declines 25.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.69% to Rs 340.96 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities declined 25.13% to Rs 92.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 124.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.69% to Rs 340.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 452.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.340.96452.7646.6741.18130.69168.19126.46164.3892.91124.10

