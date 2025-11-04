Interglobe Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2581.70 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.34% to Rs 18555.30 crore

Net Loss of Interglobe Aviation reported to Rs 2581.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 986.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.34% to Rs 18555.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16969.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18555.3016969.603.129.61158.801180.40-2481.70-907.10-2581.70-986.70

