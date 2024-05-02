Adani Ent Q4 PAT drops 38% YoY to Rs 451 cr

Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit fell 37.63% to Rs 450.58 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 722.48 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

However, the revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 29,180.02 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 28,943.84 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Total income rose by 1.08% year on year to Rs 29,630.29 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBIDTA slipped 8% to Rs 3,646 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 3,974 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. Cash Accruals declined 26% YoY to Rs 1,662 crore in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, Adani Airports handled 23.2 million passenger, 1,53,000 air trafiic movements (up 5% YoY) and cargo stood at 1.7 lakh metric tonnes. During the quarter, it has added 10 New Routes, 7 New Airlines and 18 New Flights.

In the Data Center segment, The Noida project completed approximately 81% of the 50MW core & shell plus 10 MW MEP ((Mechanical, Electrical & Plumping works), while the Hyderabad project completed around 88% for phase-I - 9.6 MW, while Pune project I completed around 10% and Pune project II completed approximately 18% for Phase I - 9.6 MW.

In the ANIL Ecosystem Business, solar manufacturing division has successfully commissioned 2 GW Ingot-Wafer plant in March-2024 and the TopCon Cell line of 2 GW became operational in March-2024.

Under wind turbine manufacturing, the company received Provisional Type Certificate for prototype-2 using ANIL blades from WindGuard Certification GmbH and ANIL 5.2 MW WTG recognized as Bronze winner among the 5.6MW capacity WTGs globally by Windpower.

For FY24, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 31.04% to Rs 3,240.78 crore despite of 24.39% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 96,420.98 crore in FY24 over FY23.

The emerging core infra businesses comprising of ANIL Ecosystem, Airports and Roads are making significant strides in their operational performance. The contribution of these businesses to the overall EBIDTA has consistently increased to 45% for FY24 compared to 40% in FY23, the company stated in press release.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said, Adani Enterprises has once again validated its position not only as the premier business incubator in India but also as a global leader in infrastructure development. AELs resilient growth model of incubation confirms the operational and organizational excellence. This is supported by high ratings and fully funded growth.

Our commitment to excellence in project management and operations continues to set global benchmarks, ensuring sustainable long-term value creation for our stakeholders. We remain dedicated to corporate governance, meticulous compliance, robust performance and effective capital flow management."

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a dividend of Rs 1.30 per share for the financial year 2023-24. The company has fixed the record date on Friday, 14 June 2024 and the said dividend shall be paid on or after 30 June 2024.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centred on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centre and water infrastructure.

The scrip shed 0.56% to settle at Rs 3,037.15 on the BSE.

