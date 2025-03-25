Adani Enterprises arm incorporates wholly owned subsidiary

Adani Enterprises has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani New Industries (ANIL), has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Adani New Industries One (ANIOL).

The intimation, along with the Certificate of Incorporation, was received by the company on 24 March 2025.

The newly incorporated subsidiary will focus on the business of trading and supplying various components, equipment, and materials related to solar and wind manufacturing. This includes, but is not limited to, solar panels, inverters, wind turbines, blades, and other related equipment, as well as providing a range of associated services.

The authorized and paid-up share capital of ANIOL is Rs 1,00,000, divided into 10,000 equity shares. Adani New Industries (ANIL) holds 100% of the share capital of ANIOL, which is yet to commence its business operations.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centered on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centers, and water infrastructure.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 96.93% to Rs 57.83 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,888.45 crore reported in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 8.78% to Rs 22,848.42 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 25,050.23 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

The counter slipped 1.23% to Rs 2,340.50 on the BSE.

