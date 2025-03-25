Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interarch Building gains on inking MoU with Moldtek Technologies

Interarch Building gains on inking MoU with Moldtek Technologies

Image
Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Interarch Building Products rose 1.18% to Rs 1,529.25 after the company announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Moldtek Technologies (MTTL).

Shares of Moldtek Technologies rose 0.40% to Rs 125.43 on the BSE.

Interarch will handle manufacturing, shipping, erection, and related services for Pre-Engineered Metal Building (PEMB) and structural steel projects, while Moldtek will provide engineering design and detailing services.

This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both parties to expand their global business footprint.

The initial business plan is valid for a period of two years from the date of execution and may be extended by mutual agreement.

Interarch agrees to pay MTTL a commission of 5% on the value of all export orders secured as a direct result of MTTL's efforts. The commission rate may be adjusted on a project-by-project basis, at the discretion of both parties, with the objective of securing the order.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 300 pts higher at 78,300; Nifty at 23,740; IT up, Metal, PSB drag

Actor, karate legend Shihan Hussaini passes away at 60 due to leukemia

Mumbai Police issue notice to Kamra for 'derogatory' remarks against Shinde

LIVE: Freedom of speech is there, but there should be limit, says Shinde on Kamra jibe

Financial stocks trade mixed as RBI revises PSL norms; Nifty Bank tops 52K

Both parties agree to work exclusively with each other for projects introduced by MTTL, ensuring a dedicated partnership for such initiatives. Interarch also agrees not to engage directly or through any third party with clients introduced by MTTL for similar services without MTTL's prior written consent.

Interarch Building Products is a leading provider of pre-engineered steel building solutions in India. The company possesses integrated capabilities encompassing design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel structures.

Mold-Tek Technologies is engaged in the business of providing civil & mechanical design engineering services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street Rallies as Tech Stocks Lead; Dow Jumps 598 Points

Godrej Properties records sales of over Rs 1,000 crore at its first residential project in Hyderabad

Brigade Ent acquires 4.4 acres of land in Bengaluru for Rs 950 cr residential development

RVNL gains after emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 116-cr railway project

Varun Beverages fixes record date for final dividend

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story