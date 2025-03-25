Interarch Building gains on inking MoU with Moldtek Technologies

Interarch Building Products rose 1.18% to Rs 1,529.25 after the company announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Moldtek Technologies (MTTL).

Shares of Moldtek Technologies rose 0.40% to Rs 125.43 on the BSE.

Interarch will handle manufacturing, shipping, erection, and related services for Pre-Engineered Metal Building (PEMB) and structural steel projects, while Moldtek will provide engineering design and detailing services.

This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both parties to expand their global business footprint.

The initial business plan is valid for a period of two years from the date of execution and may be extended by mutual agreement.

Interarch agrees to pay MTTL a commission of 5% on the value of all export orders secured as a direct result of MTTL's efforts. The commission rate may be adjusted on a project-by-project basis, at the discretion of both parties, with the objective of securing the order.

Both parties agree to work exclusively with each other for projects introduced by MTTL, ensuring a dedicated partnership for such initiatives. Interarch also agrees not to engage directly or through any third party with clients introduced by MTTL for similar services without MTTL's prior written consent.

Interarch Building Products is a leading provider of pre-engineered steel building solutions in India. The company possesses integrated capabilities encompassing design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel structures.

Mold-Tek Technologies is engaged in the business of providing civil & mechanical design engineering services.

