Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 115.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Net profit of Adani Enterprises rose 115.82% to Rs 1454.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 673.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 25472.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22644.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales25472.4022644.47 12 OPM %14.5511.15 -PBDT3169.641793.86 77 PBT2235.561080.00 107 NP1454.50673.93 116

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

