Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 115.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.49% to Rs 25472.40 crore

Net profit of Adani Enterprises rose 115.82% to Rs 1454.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 673.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 25472.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22644.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.25472.4022644.4714.5511.153169.641793.862235.561080.001454.50673.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp