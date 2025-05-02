Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 753.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.59% to Rs 26965.86 crore

Net profit of Adani Enterprises rose 753.32% to Rs 3844.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 450.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.59% to Rs 26965.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29180.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 119.05% to Rs 7099.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3240.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.53% to Rs 97894.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96420.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

26965.8629180.0297894.7596420.9813.7610.9514.5611.802549.412133.0910744.348682.431313.001321.626533.015640.283844.91450.587099.003240.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News