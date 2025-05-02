Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 46.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 46.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 57.11% to Rs 1308.28 crore

Net profit of Railtel Corporation of India rose 46.33% to Rs 113.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 57.11% to Rs 1308.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 832.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.77% to Rs 299.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 246.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.43% to Rs 3477.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2567.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1308.28832.70 57 3477.502567.82 35 OPM %13.7314.00 -15.3418.06 - PBDT199.00132.14 51 603.90512.51 18 PBT139.2589.54 56 423.50354.81 19 NP113.4577.53 46 299.81246.21 22

First Published: May 02 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

