Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 46.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 57.11% to Rs 1308.28 croreNet profit of Railtel Corporation of India rose 46.33% to Rs 113.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 57.11% to Rs 1308.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 832.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.77% to Rs 299.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 246.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.43% to Rs 3477.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2567.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
