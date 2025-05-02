Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 25.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.62% to Rs 413.33 crore

Net profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 25.42% to Rs 104.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.62% to Rs 413.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 311.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.97% to Rs 382.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 305.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.67% to Rs 1525.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1132.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

413.33311.671525.661132.8680.0881.7780.1778.78142.23113.98517.12411.69137.90110.75501.59399.96104.6983.47382.07305.72

