Paushak standalone net profit declines 47.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.73% to Rs 52.36 crore

Net profit of Paushak declined 47.43% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.73% to Rs 52.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.14% to Rs 49.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.27% to Rs 210.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 206.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

