Sportking India standalone net profit rises 58.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.88% to Rs 628.81 crore

Net profit of Sportking India rose 58.01% to Rs 36.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.88% to Rs 628.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 611.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.29% to Rs 109.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.19% to Rs 2524.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2377.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

628.81611.182524.232377.1411.8310.9810.428.6374.0753.43239.44181.8050.8831.58149.8095.9136.1222.86109.2570.35

