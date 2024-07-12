Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 3075, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 30.18% in last one year as compared to a 26.47% rally in NIFTY and a 52.33% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3075, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 24553.1. The Sensex is at 80676.48, up 0.98%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has eased around 4.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9723.25, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3084.5, down 0.23% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 125.63 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

