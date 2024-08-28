Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 3037.6, down 0.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 21.19% in last one year as compared to a 29.78% rally in NIFTY and a 42.69% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3037.6, down 0.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 25102.65. The Sensex is at 81973.4, up 0.32%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has eased around 1.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9432.75, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.26 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp