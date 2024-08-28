Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 1.08%, Gains for third straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5954.65, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.84% in last one year as compared to a 29.74% gain in NIFTY and a 51.27% gain in the Nifty Pharma index. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5954.65, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25094.85. The Sensex is at 81939.19, up 0.28%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has added around 14.47% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22729, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5956.65, up 1.11% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 60.84% in last one year as compared to a 29.74% gain in NIFTY and a 51.27% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 33.35 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

