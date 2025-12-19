Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2215.5, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.55% in last one year as compared to a 10.04% rally in NIFTY and a 18.75% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2215.5, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 25954.65. The Sensex is at 84895.45, up 0.49%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has eased around 9.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10516.15, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.04 lakh shares in last one month.