Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 274.3, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 25954.65. The Sensex is at 84895.45, up 0.49%.Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has lost around 3.84% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34464.3, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69.78 lakh shares in last one month.