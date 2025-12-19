United Breweries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1576.3, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.57% in last one year as compared to a 10.04% rally in NIFTY and a 1.52% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1576.3, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 25954.65. The Sensex is at 84895.45, up 0.49%.United Breweries Ltd has eased around 9.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54546.45, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24525 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.86 lakh shares in last one month.