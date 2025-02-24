Adani Enterprises Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2117.85, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 36.36% in last one year as compared to a 2.05% rally in NIFTY and a 6.07% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2117.85, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 22575.95. The Sensex is at 74514.31, down 1.06%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has lost around 6.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8609.7, down 1.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 96.54 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

