Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty decline over 1%; IT shares tumble

Sensex, Nifty decline over 1%; IT shares tumble

Image
Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity indices traded with significant losses in morning trade as investors remained cautious amid negative global sentiment and FII selling. The Nifty traded below the 22,600 level. IT shares declined for fourth consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 790.87 points or 1.05% to 74,522.80. The Nifty 50 index shed 240.80 points or 1.06% to 22,555.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.26%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 922 shares rose and 2,618 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index declined 2.43% to 39,560.65. The index tumbled 4.59% in the past four trading sessions.

L&T Technology Services (down 5.76%), Persistent Systems (down 3.91%), Mphasis (down 3.39%), HCL Technologies (down 2.86%) and Wipro (down 2.84%), LTIMindtree (down 2.59%), Coforge (down 2.31%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.92%), Infosys (down 1.9%) and Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.77%) declined.

Also Read

Who is Daniel John Bongino? New deputy director of FBI appointed by Trump

PM Kisan: 19th installment today - Check eligibility, eKYC process and more

PM Modi picks Omar Abdullah, 9 others for nationwide anti-obesity drive

Analysts bullish on Federal Bank after new CEO unveils plan for growth

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 640 pts; Nifty tests 22,600; M&M, ITC, Nestle support

Stocks in Spotlight:

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services shed 0.17%. The company has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Indus Towers to provide employee expense management and benefits services.

GHCL Textiles slipped 0.50% after the company announced that Gaurav V. has tendered his resignation from the position of chief financial officer (CFO), effective from 31 March 2025.

Coal India declined 1.57%, The company has announced that it has signed an agreement with EDF India, a wholly owned subsidiary of ectricitde France (EDF), to form a joint venture.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Neuland Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Balrampur Chini Mills to set up PLA bio polymer unit in Uttar Pradesh

NSE SME Royal Arc Electrodes is flat on debut

US dollar index speculators increase net long position near 5-month high

DIC India spurts on turnaround Q4 numbers

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story