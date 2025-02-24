Britannia Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 4794.4, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.19% in last one year as compared to a 2.05% rally in NIFTY and a 3.79% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4794.4, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 22575.95. The Sensex is at 74521.33, down 1.05%.Britannia Industries Ltd has eased around 7.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52098.15, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4793, down 1.08% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd tumbled 2.19% in last one year as compared to a 2.05% rally in NIFTY and a 3.79% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 54.84 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

