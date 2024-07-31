Adani Enterprises Ltd soars 1.82%, gains for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 3185.75, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.4% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% jump in NIFTY and a 41.07% jump in the Nifty Metal. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3185.75, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24933.65. The Sensex is at 81667.02, up 0.26%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has gained around 0.06% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9468.35, up 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3210.3, up 1.82% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 28.4% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% jump in NIFTY and a 41.07% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 127.7 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

