Kopran receives environmental clearance for GoI for manufacturing of APIs at Panoli unit

The Company will now obtain Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CCA) from Gujarat Pollution Control Board for additional capacities approval under the Environmental Clearance received.
First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 12:21 PM IST