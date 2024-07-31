Kopran receives environmental clearance for GoI for manufacturing of APIs at Panoli unit

Kopran has received Environmental Clearance from Government of India Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on 30 July 2024 for manufacturing of synthetic organic chemicals (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and its Intermediates) up to 97 MTs/Month at its Manufacturing Unit at Plot no. 663, GIDC Panoli, Taluka: Ankleshwar, District: Bharuch, Gujarat.

The Company will now obtain Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CCA) from Gujarat Pollution Control Board for additional capacities approval under the Environmental Clearance received.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp