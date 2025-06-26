Adani Enterprises Ltd spurts 1.61%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2568, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.12% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% jump in NIFTY and a 3.72% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9329.2, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.7 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2562.2, up 1.19% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is down 19.12% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% jump in NIFTY and a 3.72% jump in the Nifty Metal index.