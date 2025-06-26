ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd soars 0.11%, up for fifth straight session

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2013, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.24% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.66% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2013, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25402.2. The Sensex is at 83287.99, up 0.64%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 9.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26851.2, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.96 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2007.8, down 0.34% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up 12.24% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.66% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.