Dabur India Ltd spurts 0.02%, up for fifth straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54747.25, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.75 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 479.15, down 0.13% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is down 19.85% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% jump in NIFTY and a 3.37% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.