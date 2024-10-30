Adani Enterprises Ltd up for third consecutive session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2975, up 4.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.65% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% jump in NIFTY and a 45.71% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2975, up 4.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 80286.14, down 0.1%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has slipped around 6.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 8.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9338.75, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2967.3, up 4.29% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 29.65% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% jump in NIFTY and a 45.71% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 114.67 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

