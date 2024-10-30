Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd soars 2.7%, rises for third straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 80.74, up 2.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.39% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% fall in NIFTY and a 9.84% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 80.74, up 2.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 80286.14, down 0.1%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has dropped around 1.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 8.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1937.6, up 2.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

