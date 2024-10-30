Den Networks Ltd spurts 6.81%, up for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Den Networks Ltd is quoting at Rs 47.53, up 6.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.33% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% fall in NIFTY and a 9.84% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Den Networks Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 47.53, up 6.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 80286.14, down 0.1%. Den Networks Ltd has dropped around 13.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Den Networks Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 8.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1937.6, up 2.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.91 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

