Nazara Technologies Ltd up for third consecutive session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 943.8, up 2.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.53% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% drop in NIFTY and a 9.84% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 943.8, up 2.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 80286.14, down 0.1%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has slipped around 5.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 8.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1937.6, up 2.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

