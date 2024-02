Adani Enterprises standalone net profit rises 166.38% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 7.37% to Rs 11246.93 crore

Net profit of Adani Enterprises rose 166.38% to Rs 718.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 269.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.37% to Rs 11246.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12142.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.11246.9312142.157.032.001000.05405.16964.54373.26718.46269.71

