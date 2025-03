At meeting held on 28 March 2025

The Board of Minda Corporation at its meeting held on 28 March 2025 has approved issuance of upto 76,50,000 warrants of the Company at a price of Rs. 550 per Warrant, aggregating to Rs. 420.75 crore to Minda Capital, a promoter of the Company on preferential basis, for cash consideration.

