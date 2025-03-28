Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Enterprise receives ratings action from ICRA

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 10:04 PM IST
Adani Enterprise has received rating action from ICRA as under:

Instrument Amount (Rs crore) Rating Rating action Non Convertible Debentures

3,000

[ICRA]AA- (Stable) Assigned Commercial Paper

2,000

[ICRA]A1+ Assigned Long Term - Fund Based - Term loan 1,367 [ICRA]AA- (Stable) Assigned Long Term/Short Term - Fund Based/Non Fund Based - Working capital and bank facilities

14,893

[ICRA]AA- (Stable)/ [ICRA]A1+ Assigned Short Term - Non Fund Based - Loan equivalent risk for hedging limit 240 [ICRA]A1+ Assigned

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

