At meeting held on 28 March 2025

The Board of Directors of SPML Infra has approved the conversion of 449,843 Warrants of Rs. 118.56/- each into 449,843 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each, at a price of Rs. 118.56/- per equity share including premium of Rs. 116.56/- on preferential basis to Zoom Industrial Services; Promoter group of the Company.

