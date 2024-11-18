Globalspace Technologies standalone net profit declines 46.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.77% to Rs 8.15 croreNet profit of Globalspace Technologies declined 46.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.77% to Rs 8.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.157.04 16 OPM %13.0123.01 -PBDT0.810.99 -18 PBT0.290.22 32 NP0.080.15 -47
