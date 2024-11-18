Globalspace Technologies standalone net profit declines 46.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.77% to Rs 8.15 crore

Net profit of Globalspace Technologies declined 46.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.77% to Rs 8.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.157.0413.0123.010.810.990.290.220.080.15

