Adani Solar Energy RJ Two, wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary of Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has operationalized 180 MW of solar power project at Devikot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

With operationalization of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 9,784 MW, in its journey of 45 GW capacity by 2030.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 1.28 a.m. on 27 March 2024 to operationalize the plant and commence power generation from 27 March 2024.

