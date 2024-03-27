Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 510.13 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1839.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27733 shares

C.E. Info Systems Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 March 2024.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 510.13 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1839.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27733 shares. The stock dropped 6.58% to Rs.407.90. Volumes stood at 22211 shares in the last session.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd witnessed volume of 3.06 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 47.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6464 shares. The stock dropped 1.97% to Rs.1,807.50. Volumes stood at 10300 shares in the last session.

CCL Products (India) Ltd registered volume of 41597 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7192 shares. The stock rose 0.07% to Rs.589.90. Volumes stood at 4227 shares in the last session.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 13.48 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.53% to Rs.113.55. Volumes stood at 15.45 lakh shares in the last session.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd witnessed volume of 88636 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25880 shares. The stock increased 0.40% to Rs.1,213.80. Volumes stood at 68425 shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

