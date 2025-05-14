Adani Green Energy commissions 50 MW solar project in Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Six, subsidiary of Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has operationalized incremental solar power project of 50 MW at Khavda, Gujarat.

With operationalisation of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 14,340.9 MW.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 5.47 a.m. on May 14, 2025 to operationalize the plant from May 15, 2025.

