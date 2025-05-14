MTAR Technologies wins orders of Rs 34 cr

MTAR Technologies has received Rs. 34 crore worth of orders for manufacturing and supply of various precision engineered products in Clean Energy and Aerospace sectors that have to be executed by end of FY 26.

We are looking forward to securing volume orders in Aerospace and Clean Energy as we have executed first articles for new products in these sectors, reflecting company's commitment to innovation, excellence and timely delivery. In addition, we are working with various customers to enter into long term contracts for the supply of critical products, said Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director & Promoter, MTAR Technologies.

