Stock Alert: Tata Motors, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, Honeywell Automation, Bharti Airtel

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) and Manappuram Finance are banned from F&O trading on 14 May 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Eicher Motors, Aditya Birla Real Estate, ADF Foods, Agi Greenpac, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Akzo Nobel India, Apar Industries, Apollo Tyres, BASF India, Berger Paints India, Blue Jet Healthcare, Brigade Enterprises, Dollar Industries, Jubilant Foodworks, eClerx Services, Edelweiss Financial Services, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Hindustan Aeronautics, KPI Green Energy, Bazaar Style Retail, Tata Power Company, Tilaknagar Industries, and Westlife Foodworld will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Motors consolidated net profit from continuing operations declined 51.74% to Rs 8,470 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 17,552 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 0.39% YoY to Rs 1,19,503 crore in Q4 FY25.

Siemens reported a 37.17% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 407.9 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 649.2 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 2.57% YoY to Rs 4,259 crore in Q4 FY25.

Also Read

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit jumped 35.17% to Rs 262.87 crore on a 4.79% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 974.37 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Bharti Airtel posted a fivefold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 11,021.8 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 2,071.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 27.33% YoY to Rs 47,876.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

Honeywell Automations consolidated net profit declined 5.6% to Rs 139.9 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 148.2 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 17.23% YoY to Rs 1,114.5 crore in Q4 FY25.

