IKIO Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 18.46% to Rs 112.29 crore

Net loss of IKIO Technologies reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 9.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.46% to Rs 112.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.97% to Rs 30.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.94% to Rs 485.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 437.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales112.2994.79 18 485.88437.95 11 OPM %5.5117.88 -12.3421.17 - PBDT6.9118.82 -63 66.7296.51 -31 PBT0.8314.96 -94 42.4584.51 -50 NP-2.349.52 PL 30.9160.57 -49

First Published: May 14 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

