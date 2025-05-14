Sai Life Sciences consolidated net profit rises 57.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.94% to Rs 579.51 crore

Net profit of Sai Life Sciences rose 57.26% to Rs 88.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.94% to Rs 579.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 439.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 105.45% to Rs 170.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 1694.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1465.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

